Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Senatobia

(SENATOBIA, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Senatobia area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

Sunoco at 434 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 730 Ms-306, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 434 W Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 201 Wilson Dr, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Murphy USA 203 Wilson Dr, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 510 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.99

Marathon 549 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sayle Oil Co 200 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.