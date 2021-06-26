Where's the cheapest gas in Selinsgrove?

(SELINSGROVE, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Selinsgrove area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 226 S Market St. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Sunoco at 900 Spruce St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Selinsgrove area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 226 S Market St, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

CITGO 507 N Market St, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Weis Markets 719 Us-522, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.49

Sunoco 960 Us-522, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.39

Sheetz 766 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.55

Turkey Hill 1980 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.