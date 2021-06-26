Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Milford

(MILFORD, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milford area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 299 Us-206 S. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Turkey Hill at 210 W Harford St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 299 Us-206 S, Hainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.25 $ 3.37 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.29 $ 3.41 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.