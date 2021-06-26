This is the cheapest gas in Evanston right now

(EVANSTON, WY) According to Evanston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 350 Front Street was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 289 Bear River Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.51.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.31.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 350 Front Street, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.54

Flying J 1920 Harrison Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.64 $ 3.82 $ --

Maverik 535 County Rd, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.54

Chevron 106 N 3Rd St, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.56

Loaf 'N Jug 40 Yellow Creek Rd, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.64

Sinclair 49 Aspen Grove Dr E, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.