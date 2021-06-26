Cheraw gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.29 per gallon

(CHERAW, SC) According to Cheraw gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cheraw Express at 243 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 4251 Sc-9 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cheraw Express 243 Market St, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Trax 3668 Sc-177, Wallace

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4501 Sc-9 W, Wallace

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 4251 Sc-9 W, Wallace

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Corner Cupboard 820 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.