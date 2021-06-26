Here’s the cheapest gas in Alamosa Saturday
(ALAMOSA, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alamosa area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, City Market at 131 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Loaf 'N Jug at 102 Us-160 East, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.39 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.