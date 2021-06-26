Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cambridge

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) According to Cambridge gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 2046 2Nd Ave Se. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Holiday at 635 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cambridge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 2046 2Nd Ave Se, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Fleet Farm 2321 3Rd Ave Ne, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.