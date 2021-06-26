Andrews gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ANDREWS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Andrews, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 100 E Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 1201 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 100 E Broadway St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.17

Alon 800 N Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

E-Z Mart 510 Andrews St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

E-Z Mart 1201 Ne Mustang Dr, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Stripes 1112 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.29

Valero 310 W Broadway St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.