Save $0.29 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Bragg

(FORT BRAGG, CA) According to Fort Bragg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

Red Rhino at 700 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 810 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.28.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Red Rhino 700 S Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.98 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.98

Norcal Gasoline 18770 N Ca-1, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.07

Speedway Express 18475 N Ca-1, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.