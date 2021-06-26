Save $0.29 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Bragg
(FORT BRAGG, CA) According to Fort Bragg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.
Red Rhino at 700 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 810 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.28.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.07 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$4.29
$3.98
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.