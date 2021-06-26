Where's the cheapest gas in Rochelle?

(ROCHELLE, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Rochelle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

Casey's at 330 S 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hintzsche Oil at 103 2Nd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 330 S 7Th St, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

BP 1000 S 7Th St, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Murphy USA 390 Coronado Dr, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.24

Love's Travel Stop 400 E Steward Road, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.54 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.59

Clark 1180 N 7Th St, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 452 Lake Lida Ln, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.