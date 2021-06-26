Here’s the cheapest gas in Cody Saturday

(CODY, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cody area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hobo Oil Company at 2019 Big Horn Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Mobil at 1200 17Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Hobo Oil Company 2019 Big Horn Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 1737 17Th St, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.10 $ 3.36 $ 3.46 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.41 $ 3.55 $ 3.55

Maverik 1802 17Th St, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ --

Maverik 2321 Big Horn Avenue, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.53

Exxon 1502 Sheridan Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.