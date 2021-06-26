This is the cheapest gas in Winslow right now

(WINSLOW, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Winslow, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 524 W Third St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 90 Hipkoe Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 524 W Third St, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ 3.79 $ --

Maverik 2110 North Park Drive, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Flying J 400 Transcon Ln, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.56 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.