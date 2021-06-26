This is the cheapest gas in Winslow right now
(WINSLOW, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Winslow, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 524 W Third St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 90 Hipkoe Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.51
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.19
$3.56
$3.79
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.