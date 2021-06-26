Kenai gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(KENAI, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Kenai, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 10671 Kenai Spur Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 11126 Kenai Spur Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kenai area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 10671 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alaska Oil Sales 43442 K Beach Rd, Soldotna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.