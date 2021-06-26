Where's the cheapest gas in Monroe?

(MONROE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Monroe area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.

Cenex at 2914 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at cheezy fuel at 101 W 6Th, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 2914 13Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.11

Stop-N-Go 1607 9Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

BP 907 20Th Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 720 8Th Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Phillips 66 710 21St St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.83 $ --

Phillips 66 317 8Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.83 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.