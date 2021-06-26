Where's the cheapest gas in Monroe?
(MONROE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Monroe area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon.
Cenex at 2914 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at cheezy fuel at 101 W 6Th, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.12
$--
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.83
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.83
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.