Save $0.33 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Woodward

(WOODWARD, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Woodward area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 3307 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 3020 Williams Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 3307 1St St, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hutch's 1224 Oklahoma Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Jiffy Trip 1304 48Th St, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Shell 110 E Oklahoma Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Jiffy Trip 2510 Oklahoma Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hutch's 3710 Oklahoma Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.