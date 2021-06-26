Save $0.43 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Mesquite

(MESQUITE, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Mesquite, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 798 W Mesquite Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.36 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 200 Mesa Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.60.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 798 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.36 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44 card card $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ 3.50

ARCO 325 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ --

Maverik 14 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.49

Smith's 370 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.56 $ 3.71 $ 3.49

Chevron 810 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.