This is the cheapest gas in North Chicago right now

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Gas prices vary across in the North Chicago area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas Stop at 2720 Washington St. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Mobil at 226 N Il-21, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.26.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gas Stop 2720 Washington St, Waukegan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.83 $ --

True North Shell 1 N Green Bay Rd, Waukegan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.61 $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.66 $ -- $ 3.25

Mobil 1750 N Sheridan Rd, Waukegan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 37740 N Sheridan Rd, Beach Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2850 Skokie Hwy, North Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.60 $ 4.00 $ 3.19

CITGO 3092 N Skokie Hwy, Lake Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 4.05 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.