Here’s the cheapest gas in Glenwood Springs Saturday

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Glenwood Springs area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, LOCO at 51171 Highway 6 & 24 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.51 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 1304 Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

LOCO 51171 Highway 6 & 24, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.81 $ 4.11 $ 3.29

Kum & Go 2510 Gilstrap Ct, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 105 6Th St, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Circle K 2119 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 2122 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.86 $ 4.11 $ --

Shell 2310 S. Glen Ave., Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 4.23 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.