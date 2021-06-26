Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Turkey's Erdogan takes first step in 'crazy' canal project

By MARK STEVENSON Associated Press
Derrick
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday took the first step in the construction of a ship canal skirting Istanbul that the government says will ease marine traffic in the Bosporus Strait. “Today we are opening a new page in the history of Turkey’s development,” Erdogan said...

www.thederrick.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ship Canal#History Of Turkey#Ap#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldTaylor Daily Press

Turkey: Erdogan’s Extra Luxury Villa Released, Controversy – World

A luxury villa worth 60 million euros for the summer vacation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This was first demonstrated by the architect of the 300-room building, Sefiq Birkie It is located in Marmaris on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. Pictures of the ‘Summer Palace’ – renamed the so-called ‘White Palace’ built by the head of state in the capital Ankara – were taken by the secular opposition newspaper Sauce.
WorldVoice of America

Turkey Starts Canal Project Amid Environmental, Regional Concerns

ISTANBUL - In a blaze of publicity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid a foundation stone close to Istanbul, starting the construction of a 45-kilometer canal linking the Black and Marmara seas. Erdogan declared the project would usher in a new era for Istanbul and for Turkey. “This going to...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Erdogan inaugurates the first works related to the ‘Istanbul Canal’

Istanbul, Jun 26 (EFE) .- The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has witnessed this Saturday the inauguration of the works of a viaduct in the European part of Istanbul in what, he assured, is the first stone of the ‘Canal Istanbul ‘, a controversial man-made seaway parallel to the Bosphorus.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Turkey's Erdogan launches work on controversial Black Sea canal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched the start of construction on a controversial canal aimed at easing congestion on the Bosphorus but which critics say courts environmental disaster. The "Canal Istanbul" is a gigantic waterway running parallel to the Bosphorus Strait connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean. "Today we are opening a new page in the history of Turkish development," Erdogan said during the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of a bridge forming part of the project. The 45 kilometre (28 mile) long waterway will connect the Black Sea to global maritime networks, a strategically important issue at the heart of European geopolitics and conflicts for centuries.
Worldwincountry.com

Erdogan defends Turkey’s withdrawal from violence against women treaty

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s withdrawal on Thursday from an international treaty to prevent violence against women is not a step backwards, President Tayyip Erdogan said, defending a move which has drawn condemnation from many Turks and Western allies. “Some circles are trying to portray our withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention...
TrafficSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Turkey Aims to be Global Logistics Power with New Canal

While the world experiences numerous port and canal issues, like the Suez Canal blockage and the Port Yantian congestion, Turkey looks to become a global logistics power with a new canal in Istanbul. Turkey's minister of transport says that Canal Istanbul will employee more than 500,000 people and contribute $28 billion to the economy. Ground broke during a special ceremony on June 26 for the first bridge of the canal.
Immigration95.5 FM WIFC

Turkey says ready to support Lithuania over migrants from Belarus

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey is ready to extend its support and expertise on migration to Lithuania, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, after Lithuania accused Belarus of flying in migrants from abroad, including Turkey, to send to the European Union. Lithuania on Wednesday also said it would build a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Erdogan says Turkey has thwarted attacks on its economy

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - Turkey has thwarted attacks on its economy aimed at making the country "kneel", President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday and likened the motivations behind the so-called attacks to a 2016 failed coup attempt. Erdogan and his government often blame the nation's economic woes on attacks...
Middle Eastlawfareblog.com

The Rift Between Turkey and Israel Continues to Deepen

Tensions are rising in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey’s sparring with Israel is combining with its conflicts with Saudi Arabia and its partners, and is increasingly drawing in other countries—from Libya to Greece, and maybe soon the United States. Just a few months ago, there appeared to be signs of rapprochement between Turkey and Israel, but that now seems unlikely. The considerable rise of conservative ethnic and religious nationalism in both Israel and Turkey over the past couple decades is often cited to help explain this tension, and nationalist sentiment is associated with aggressive foreign policies. But this emphasis misses a strategic dimension of critical importance. Ankara and Tel Aviv are on opposing sides of a broader struggle for regional hegemony that is remaking the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean corridor.
WorldDerrick

AP Interview: Afghan warlord slams govt, quick US goodbye

MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful warlord in northern Afghanistan and a key U.S. ally in the 2001 defeat of the Taliban blames a fractious Afghan government and an “irresponsible” American departure for the insurgents' recent rapid territorial gains across the north. Ata Mohammad Noor, who is among those behind...
Military19fortyfive.com

How Russia’s Tank Force Was Blown to Bits in Syria

The interconnected conflicts raging across the Middle East today have amounted to a dreadful human catastrophe with spiraling global consequences. One of their lesser effects has been to deflate the reputations of Western main battle tanks mistakenly thought to be night-invulnerable in the popular imagination. Iraqi M1 Abrams tanks not...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
PoliticsNorwalk Hour

Taliban visit Moscow to say their wins don't threaten Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A delegation of the Taliban visited Moscow on Thursday to offer assurances that their quick gains on the ground in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Kremlin envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, met with the Taliban...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
PoliticsDerrick

'We need help': Haiti's interim leader requests US troops

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. “We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international partners...
WorldDerrick

Turkmenistan president's son promoted to key government job

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has promoted his only son to a key government post, a development seen as laying the foundation for a political dynasty in the energy-rich Central Asian nation. The appointment of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov’s son, Serdar, as deputy prime minister in charge of economic...
AfricaDerrick

UN says Ethiopia's PM vows 'immediate' aid access to Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has promised “immediate access” for humanitarian groups to Tigray, the United Nations said on Friday, after the United States and the European Union compared the Ethiopian government's current treatment of the embattled region to a “siege.”. The humanitarian situation in Tigray, which faces...

Comments / 0

Community Policy