This is the cheapest gas in Rice Lake right now

(RICE LAKE, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Rice Lake area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Trip 220 W Knapp St, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

BP 404 N Main St, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Cenex 924 Hammond Ave, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.19

Marketplace Express 360 S Main St, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Cenex 2022 Cenex Dr, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 1821 S Main St, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.