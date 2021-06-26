Clearlake gas at $3.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CLEARLAKE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clearlake area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

Speedway at 15010 Lakeshore Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 13430 Ca-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 15010 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.05 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.15

Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors 14772 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.05 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.15

Patriot 14091 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.