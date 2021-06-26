Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearlake, CA

Clearlake gas at $3.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Clearlake Dispatch
Clearlake Dispatch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0ag2CVGX00

(CLEARLAKE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clearlake area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

Speedway at 15010 Lakeshore Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 13430 Ca-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

15010 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.05
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15

Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors

14772 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.05
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15

Patriot

14091 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Clearlake Dispatch

Clearlake Dispatch

Clearlake, CA
37
Followers
59
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clearlake Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearlake, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron At 13430
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy