Clearlake gas at $3.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CLEARLAKE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clearlake area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.
Speedway at 15010 Lakeshore Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 13430 Ca-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.30 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.05
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.