Decatur gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DECATUR, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Decatur, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

QuikTrip at 701 W Hale Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2105 S College Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

QuikTrip 701 W Hale Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 2.73

Murphy USA 806 S Us-287, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 2.82 $ 3.18 $ 2.79

Alon 1305 S Us-287 , Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.