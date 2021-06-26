Snyder gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SNYDER, TX) According to Snyder gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stripes at 1300 E Coliseum Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1180 Us-180, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Stripes 1300 E Coliseum Dr, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Stripes 1900 Kings Hwy Pl, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 2.99

Alon 3200 Lamesa Hwy, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.36 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.