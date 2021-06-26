Snyder gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SNYDER, TX) According to Snyder gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stripes at 1300 E Coliseum Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1180 Us-180, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.11
$3.31
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.36
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.