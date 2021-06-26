Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Tomah

(TOMAH, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Tomah area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 27867 Wi-21 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1504 Superior Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tomah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 27867 Wi-21, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 2.95 $ 3.76 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.