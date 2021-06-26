Jackson gas at $3.34 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(JACKSON, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jackson area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.
Maverik at 1005 S Us-89 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 401 N Cache Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jackson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.39 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$3.64
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.50
$3.60
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.50
$3.65
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.50
$3.65
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.