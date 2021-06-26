Jackson gas at $3.34 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(JACKSON, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jackson area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

Maverik at 1005 S Us-89 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 401 N Cache Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jackson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.39 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1005 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.48

Smith's 1425 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.48

Exxon 560 W Broadway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.60 $ 3.49

Shell 580 W Broadway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.65 $ 3.49

Phillips 66 1055 W Broadway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.65 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.