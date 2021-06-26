Save $0.19 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Morgan

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Morgan, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 19950 E Railroad Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.2 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Midwest Gas & Grocery at 105 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 19950 E Railroad Ave, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 3.18

Sinclair 601 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.43 $ 3.68 $ 3.15

Maverik 1206 Main Street, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.17

Reata Travel Stop 1305 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.52 $ 3.17

Safeway 620 W Platte Ave, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.