This is the cheapest gas in North Adams right now

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the North Adams area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cumberland Farms at 594 Union St. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Cumberland Farms at 446 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater North Adams area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cumberland Farms 594 Union St, North Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Valero 324 State Rd, North Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cumberland Farms 1366 Curran Hwy, North Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Mobil 160 Howland Ave, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 223 Columbia St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Racing Mart 73 Columbia St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.