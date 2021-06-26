Where's the cheapest gas in Dumas?
(DUMAS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dumas, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
Valero at 305 W 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 403 N Dumas Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.65.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dumas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.61 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.57
$--
$--
$2.83
|card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.