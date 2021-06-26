Winnemucca gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.28 per gallon

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Winnemucca, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Winnemucca Gas at 399 W Minor St. Regular there was listed at $3.31 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at 1927 W Winnemucca Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.44.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Winnemucca Gas 399 W Minor St, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ --

Pilot 5625 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.46 $ 3.82 $ 4.01 $ 3.61

Flying J 1880 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.48 $ 3.86 $ 3.99 $ 3.61

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.