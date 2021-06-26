Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ottawa
(OTTAWA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Ottawa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 2120 S Princeton St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 334 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ottawa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.04
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.