Detroit Lakes, MN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Detroit Lakes Saturday

Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 14 days ago
(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Detroit Lakes, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 303 Frazee St E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 104 Roosevelt Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday

303 Frazee St E, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.07
$--
$3.09

M & H

1157 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

911 Mn-34 E , Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.19

Mobil

1129 Us-10 E , Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes Post

ABOUT

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

