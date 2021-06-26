Here’s the cheapest gas in Detroit Lakes Saturday

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Detroit Lakes, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 303 Frazee St E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 104 Roosevelt Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 303 Frazee St E, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.09

M & H 1157 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 911 Mn-34 E , Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Mobil 1129 Us-10 E , Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.