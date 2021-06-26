Save $0.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Eufaula

(EUFAULA, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Eufaula area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

76 at 765 Us-82 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1056 N Eufaula Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76 765 Us-82, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 1213 Us-82, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 763 Us-82, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1 Main St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 2.92

Marathon 130 N Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1301 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.