Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pryor

(PRYOR, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Pryor, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 5301 S Mill St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1 W Graham Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.77.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pryor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 5301 S Mill St, Pryor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.94

Shell S Mill St, Pryor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.