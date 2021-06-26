Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pryor
(PRYOR, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Pryor, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 5301 S Mill St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1 W Graham Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.77.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pryor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.