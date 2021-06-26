Where's the cheapest gas in Pierre?

(PIERRE, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Pierre, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on gas.

Dakotamart Gas at 218 W Sioux Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 508 W Us-14, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dakotamart Gas 218 W Sioux Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Phillips 66 904 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 310 N 1St St, Fort Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 103 E Pleasant Dr, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Clark 507 W Sioux Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 620 N Euclid Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.