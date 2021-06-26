Cancel
Pierre, SD

Where's the cheapest gas in Pierre?

Posted by 
Pierre Journal
Pierre Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6TBD_0ag2C8IJ00

(PIERRE, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Pierre, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on gas.

Dakotamart Gas at 218 W Sioux Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 508 W Us-14, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dakotamart Gas

218 W Sioux Ave, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.66
$--
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.71
$--
$3.54
$--

Phillips 66

904 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

310 N 1St St, Fort Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

103 E Pleasant Dr, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Clark

507 W Sioux Ave, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

620 N Euclid Ave, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$3.49
$3.59
$2.99
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.64
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pierre Journal

Pierre Journal

Pierre, SD
