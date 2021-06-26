Save up to $0.44 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Jennings

(JENNINGS, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Jennings, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shop Rite at 1823 Elton Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Phillips 66 at 415 W Plaquemine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jennings area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shop Rite 1823 Elton Rd, Jennings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.76 $ 2.99 $ 2.69

Murphy USA 323 W Interstate Dr, Jennings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

E-Z Mart 519 Shankland Ave , Jennings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ --

Circle K 1407 Elton Dr, Jennings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.