Save up to $0.44 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Jennings
(JENNINGS, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Jennings, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shop Rite at 1823 Elton Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Phillips 66 at 415 W Plaquemine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jennings area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.76
$2.99
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.87
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.