Ogdensburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $129.17 per gallon

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Ogdensburg, you could be saving up to $129.17 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 728 Canton St. Regular there was listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $132.4 at Ultramar at 110 Prescott Centre Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ogdensburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $54.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 728 Canton St, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.29

Valero 1111 Champlain St, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.41 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Stewart's Shops 703 Ford St, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.97 $ --

Bradley's Service 416 New York Ave, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Mobil 49 Main St, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 1117 New York Ave, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.