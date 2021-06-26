Lake Geneva gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake Geneva area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 1231 Grant St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1231 Grant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 1231 Grant St, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 2.99 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 2.99 $ 3.79 $ --

Mobil 66 W Geneva St, Williams Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Mobil 1415 Mill St, Lyons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.