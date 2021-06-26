Vidalia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(VIDALIA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Vidalia, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 200 S State St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Parker's at 105 Queen St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.