Here’s the cheapest gas in Arkadelphia Saturday

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Arkadelphia, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 104 N 10Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.88 at Pilot at 170 Valley St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Arkadelphia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 104 N 10Th St, Arkadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 201 N 10Th St, Arkadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3036 W Pine St, Arkadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 3120 Pine St, Arkadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Exxon 144 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 147 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.