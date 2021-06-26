Here’s the cheapest gas in Arkadelphia Saturday
(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Arkadelphia, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 104 N 10Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.88 at Pilot at 170 Valley St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Arkadelphia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.