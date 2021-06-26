Here’s the cheapest gas in Perryville Saturday

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Perryville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon.

R & P Oil at 116 N Kingshighway St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Rhodes 101 at 1314 N Perryville Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

R & P Oil 116 N Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Conoco 312 S Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Barnes Mart-Saint Joseph 1100 W St Joseph St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 621 N Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

MFA 1042 Industrial Dr, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Moto Mart 1300 S Perryville Blvd, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.