Where's the cheapest gas in Lexington?

(LEXINGTON, VA) According to Lexington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 174 W 29Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 605 E Nelson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 174 W 29Th St, Buena Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 608 W 29Th St, Buena Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.