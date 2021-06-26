Where's the cheapest gas in Lexington?
(LEXINGTON, VA) According to Lexington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 174 W 29Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 605 E Nelson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.67
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.