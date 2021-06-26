New Ulm gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NEW ULM, MN) According to New Ulm gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, SSL at 627 N Minnesota St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 627 N Minnesota St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Ulm area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

SSL 627 N Minnesota St, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Clark 1400 N Broadway St, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ --

Holiday 1201 Westridge Rd, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Hy-Vee 2027 S Broadway St, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.