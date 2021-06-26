New Ulm gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(NEW ULM, MN) According to New Ulm gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, SSL at 627 N Minnesota St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 627 N Minnesota St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Ulm area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.04
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.