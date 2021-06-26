This is the cheapest gas in Magnolia right now

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Magnolia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 58 Us-79 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 407 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 58 Us-79 N, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.47 $ 3.30

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.