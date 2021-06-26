Gas savings: The cheapest station in Astoria

(ASTORIA, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Astoria, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1804 Se Ensign Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 584 Marine Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.57.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1804 Se Ensign Ln, Warrenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Coast Guard Exchange 1240 West Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fred Meyer 695 S Oregon Coast Hwy, Warrenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.61 $ 3.76 $ 3.34

Safeway 3200 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ 3.63 $ 3.78 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.64 $ 3.73 $ 3.88 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.