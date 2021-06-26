Gas savings: The cheapest station in Union City

(UNION CITY, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Union City, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 923 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Phillips 66 at 2031 W Reelfoot Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 923 W Main St, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.18 $ 2.99

Maverick 420 E Reelfoot Ave , Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Huck's 1400 S First , Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1429 W Reelfoot Ave, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 2.96

Shell 1605 W Reelfoot Ave, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2129 E Reelfoot Ave, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.