Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in La Grande

(LA GRANDE, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the La Grande area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

Flying J at 63276 Or-203 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1519 Adams Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.55.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Flying J 63276 Or-203, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.85 $ --

Sinclair 1709 Gekeler Ln, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ -- $ -- $ 3.50

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.