Emporia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.21 per gallon
(EMPORIA, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Emporia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Amoco at 128 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at Shell at 930 W Atlantic St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Emporia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$2.79
$3.21
$3.47
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.34
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.