Emporia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.21 per gallon

(EMPORIA, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Emporia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Amoco at 128 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at Shell at 930 W Atlantic St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Emporia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Amoco 128 N Main St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Exxon 201 N Main St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

MS 58 Plaza 1001 Pleasant Shade Rd , Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Pilot 781 Moores Ferry Rd, Skippers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.47 $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 770 Moores Ferry Rd, Skippers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 723 N Main St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.