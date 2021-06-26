Levelland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LEVELLAND, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Levelland area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 700 West Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.69 at United Express at 511 S College Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Levelland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 700 West Ave, Levelland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.