Save up to $0.08 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Shawano

(SHAWANO, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Shawano area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at People's Express at 716 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at The Store at 404 E Green Bay St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shawano area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

People's Express 716 S Main St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.17 $ 3.51 $ 3.08

People's Express 1206 E Green Bay St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.51 $ 3.08

People's Express 1381 E Green Bay St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.51 $ 3.08

Amoco N201 Hwy 47, Keshena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.18 $ 3.47 $ --

Shawano Service 315 S Main St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.