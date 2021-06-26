Steamboat Springs gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Steamboat Springs area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1694 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 644 Lincoln Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Steamboat Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.59 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot 1694 13Th St, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.35

Kum & Go 80 Anglers Dr, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ 4.08 $ 3.59

City Market 555 Marketplace Plaza, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ --

Kum & Go 2032 Curve Plaza, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.78 $ 4.10 $ 3.59

Sinclair 905 Weiss Dr, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.