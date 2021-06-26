Steamboat Springs gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Steamboat Springs area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1694 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 644 Lincoln Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Steamboat Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.59 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.54
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$--
$4.08
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$3.83
$4.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.78
$4.10
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.29
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.